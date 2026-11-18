Bally's secures $560 million in funding toward casino construction, corporation says
Bally's announced this week that it has secured $560 million in financing toward construction for its permanent River West casino.
In a statement, the corporation said that the funds will be used for general corporate purchases, as well as the Chicago development.
Back in August, Bally's slowed construction on parts of its permanent casino development, citing a growing dispute with the city over video gambling terminals.
The casino is still planning to open by spring 2027.