Chicago City Council members demand Bally's resume casino construction, call for hearing on slow-down

Twenty-seven members of the Chicago City Council signed a letter Wednesday demanding Bally's resume construction of its Chicago casino complex and called for a hearing after the company said it was "resetting" its pace over video gambling concerns.

Bally's announced Sunday that it would slow the pace on parts of its permanent development in River West, citing a growing dispute with the city over video gambling terminals.

While construction on the casino appeared to be continuing as normal on Monday, Bally's is halting work on most of the non-gaming parts of the $1.7 billion complex — including the hotel, restaurants and events center.

Bally's still expects their casino to open as scheduled in early 2027, but said they said they are "resetting the pace of some construction."

In a statement, Bally's said in part: "The potential for an uncontrolled proliferation of video gambling terminals is in breach of the City's commitment not to expand gaming in the Host Community Agreement."

The City Council passed an alternate budget over Mayor Brandon Johnson's objections last year, which relies on $6.8 million in new revenue after lifting the city's ban on video gaming terminals in bars and convenience stores.

In response, Bally's warned it would sue the city, saying it 2022 agreement with the Lightfoot administration gave the company a monopoly on virtual slot machines within city limits. They said legalizing video gambling outside Bally's property renders that contract null and void.

In their letter on Wednesday, 27 alderpersons said they were concerned the construction slowdown on the Bally's casino "could jeopardize thousands of union jobs, economic activity and other public benefits Chicago was promised as part of the development."

The councilmembers also called on Mayor Johnson to enforce the Host Community Agreement to ensure Bally's "delivers the complete project it committed to build."

"Chicago did not enter into an agreement for a casino floor alone. It entered into an agreement for the complete development Bally's promised to build. The Council expects Bally's to deliver that project and expects the administration to enforce that commitment," the Council members wrote. "Continuing construction of the casino floor while slowing the hotel and other non-gaming portions does not eliminate those obligations. The agreement specifically provides that the deletion of a Component is a Material Change, and Material Changes require City approval. Final Completion also expressly depends upon substantial completion of the hotel, restaurants, retail, event space, exhibition space, greenspace, Riverwalk and other components—not merely opening the gaming floor," Council members wrote.

The letter was signed by 2nd Ward. Ald. Brian Hopkins, 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell, 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy, 8th Ward Ald. Michelle Harris, 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale, 10th Ward Ald. Peter Chico, 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee, 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea, 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares, 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott, 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr., 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack, 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway, 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts, 38th Ward Ald. Samantha Nugent, 41st Ward Ald. Anthony Napolitano, 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly, 43rd Ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen, 44th Ward Ald. Bennet Lawson, 45th Ward Ald. James Gardiner and 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein.

Most of the alderpeople who signed the Bally's letter also signed the 2025 letter proposing the alternate 2026 Chicago budget that the city is currently operating under.

The alders said they plan to schedule a public hearing before the appropriate City Council committees to question Bally's officials and the Johnson administration about the slowdown on construction of the casino complex, and whether the company has sufficient financing to complete the project, as well as what steps the city is taking to enforce its agreement with Bally's.