Bally's Casino hosting job fair At McCormick Place this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bally's is holding a big hiring event this weekend for its upcoming Chicago casino.

The job fair is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCormick Place West.

Bally's says it's hiring for 700 positions including table game dealers, slot machine attendants, security, and food service.

These jobs will be at the temporary casino at the Medinah Temple downtown. It's expected to open sometime this summer.

Candidates have to be 21 and if hired, will have to get an Illinois gaming license.