Watch CBS News
Local News

Bally's Casino hosting job fair At McCormick Place this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bally's Casino hiring for temporary location
Bally's Casino hiring for temporary location 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bally's is holding a big hiring event this weekend for its upcoming Chicago casino.

The job fair is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCormick Place West.

Bally's says it's hiring for 700 positions including table game dealers, slot machine attendants, security, and food service.

These jobs will be at the temporary casino at the Medinah Temple downtown. It's expected to open sometime this summer.

Candidates have to be 21 and if hired, will have to get an Illinois gaming license.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.