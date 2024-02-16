Balloon release held for teen shot and killed while walking from North Side Chicago school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Balloons were released into the sky over Nicholas Senn High School in Edgewater Friday night, near the spot where a 16-year-old student was murdered last month.

Family, friends, and teachers gathered for a vigil honoring sophomore Daveon Gibson, 16.

The teen was shot and killed while walking from the high school, along Thorndale Avenue between Lakewood and Magnolia avenues.

Two other Senn students – another 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy - were hurt in the shooting.

"I find in my heart to forgive the person that took my grandson away," said Daveon's grandmother, Sherry Wesley. "I'm broken. My family is broken. All I want is justice."

So far, police have made no arrests in the shooting.