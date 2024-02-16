Watch CBS News
Local News

Balloon release held for teen shot and killed while walking from North Side Chicago school

By Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Balloons were released into the sky over Nicholas Senn High School in Edgewater Friday night, near the spot where a 16-year-old student was murdered last month.

Family, friends, and teachers gathered for a vigil honoring sophomore Daveon Gibson, 16.

The teen was shot and killed while walking from the high school, along Thorndale Avenue between Lakewood and Magnolia avenues.

Two other Senn students – another 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy - were hurt in the shooting.

"I find in my heart to forgive the person that took my grandson away," said Daveon's grandmother, Sherry Wesley. "I'm broken. My family is broken. All I want is justice."

So far, police have made no arrests in the shooting.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 9:34 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.