Balloon release held for mother, 2 children pulled from Lake Michigan

Family and friends returned to 57th Street Beach on Tuesday night to remember and honor three people pulled from Lake Michigan last weekend.

On Saturday, 1-year-old Jream Washington, her brother, 6-year-old Wyatt Patton, and their mother, 31-year-old Drake Patton, were recovered from Lake Michigan hours apart near Hyde Park. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved ones gathered to remember them, including Jream's father, Brandon Washington.

"It shows me that there's love out here and they care and they don't want me to go through this alone," he said.

Police are calling this a death investigation.

Brandon said Patton battled mental illness.

"She had depression that she needed to be dealt with," he said. "She was struggling as far as help—it was never a domestic, she loved her kids."

Jream's father said the children's mother began sending him concerning texts, and he even called for a well-being check. He said that was her breaking point.

"Drake loved her children, she really did, but she felt like she couldn't get the help she needed, so before she would leave them here to struggle, she would take them with her," said Phyllis Hopson, great aunt.

As the family released balloons into the sky, they were also advocating for more mental health resources, so no other family has to experience their pain.

"They are out here and feel like they don't have any help, and these are the results we are getting," Hopson said.