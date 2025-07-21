Baldwin hits 3-run HR, Vargas adds 2-run shot as White Sox beat Rays for fourth straight win

Brooks Baldwin hit a three-run homer, Miguel Vargas added a two-run shot and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Monday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

Coming off a sweep at Pittsburgh, Chicago has won four consecutive games for the first time since May 8-11, 2024. The White Sox are 15-36 on the road.

Baldwin gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead in the second and Vargas made it 8-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth. It was Vargas' second homer in two games after a 96 at-bat drought.

Luis Robert Jr. had a two-run single and Chase Meidroth had three hits.

White Sox starter Sean Burke left after 89 pitches and giving up a leadoff walk in the fifth. Tyler Gilbert (4-1), the second of six White Sox pitchers, got the win.

Shane Baz (8-6) allowed eight runs and eight hits with two walks in four innings for the Rays.

Taylor Walls' two-run double and Yandi Díaz's solo homer accounted for the Rays' runs.

Tampa Bay All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe, who left Saturday's game after a flare-up of plantar fasciitis, missed his second straight start. He returned from the injured list on July 18 (oblique tightness). Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim left the game in the fourth with lower back tightness.

Key moment

Kyle Teel and Colson Montgomery singled before Baldwin hit his fifth homer of the season to right-center field with two outs to start the Chicago offense.

Key stat

Chicago has scored 35 runs through four games to begin the second half of the season.

Up next

Chicago hasn't named a starter for Tuesday's game. RHP Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.86) will pitch for the Rays.