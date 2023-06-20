Bald eagle couple takes in baby red-tailed hawk

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bald eagle couple appears to have taken in a baby red-tailed hawk as part of their family.

A photographer was able to capture the moment the eagle first brought the eyas back to its nest, many believed as prey for their own baby bald eagle.

But the wildlife photographer has since made weekly trips to the nest and has watched as the bald eagles appear to be feeding and caring for the baby hawk, along with their own eaglet.

A blended family appears on what happens to be National Bald Eagle Day.

With all the love and interest, the two babies have names now. The eaglet is Lola and the hawk is Tuffy.

