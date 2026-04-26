Bakery sues roofing contractor after fire in McHenry, Illinois

A bakery is suing a roofing company after a fire destroyed two businesses in McHenry, Illinois, back in January.

According to the Northwest Herald, the Riverside Bake Shop, which has been a community staple for more than 50 years, claims APR Roofing was negligent while performing work on the roof.

While the fire that gutted the bakery at 1309 Riverside Dr. in McHenry on Sunday, Jan. 18, was found to be accidental, the bakery alleges the roofers heated up the wood board under the roof, and this led to the fire, the Northwest Herald reported.

The bakery sustained more than $1 million in damage.

Court documents confirm the lawsuit, and show the bakery is asking for a jury trial and damages in excess of $50,000.

Pet food and supply store Reeses Barkery and Pawtique was located in the same building and was also gutted in the fire. The pet food store has since reopened on Pearl Street.

In a statement on the store's Facebook page, the owners of Reeses Barkery and Pawtique said the reopening came thanks to the support they received frm the community.

"Three months ago, everything changed. There are moments you never forget. Walking through the damage. Not knowing what came next. Wondering how you even begin again," the business said in part. "But then something incredible happened. Our community showed up. You checked on us. You supported us. You walked back through our doors. Because of you, we are still here. Still standing. Still spoiling pets."

The George Thompson Insurance Agency and McHenry Dental Associates were also damaged in the fire, according to the McHenry Chamber of Commerce.