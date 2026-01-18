Watch CBS News
Large fire at bakery in McHenry, Illinois, prompts response from multiple departments

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters in McHenry, Illinois, battled a large fire that broke out at a popular suburban bakery Sunday afternoon.

McHenry firefighters were called to the Riverside Bakery shop around 2 p.m. and found smoke billowing out of the roof.

The cold made fighting the fire difficult, and crews had to be called in from surrounding communities to get it under control. The fire has since been extinguished.

Two people, including a civilian and a firefighter, suffered minor injuries outside and were not involved in the fire. They were taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

