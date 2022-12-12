Bail reduction denied for man accused of shooting, paralyzing CPD officer Danny Golden

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police Officer Danny Golden and his supporters are breathing a sigh of relief.

A Cook County judge denied bail reduction for one of the men accused of shooting the officer. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was in court with the details.

Surrounded by friends, family and officers, Danny Golden wheels out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, but didn't stop to talk on his way out.

At least 60 fellow officers showed their support, flooding inside the courtroom and waiting outside in the hallway. Also there, 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea, who represents the ward where Golden grew up in.

"Once again, we sent an army, to make sure our voices were heard based on this unspeakable tragedy," said O'Shea.

Prosecutors said Golden was off duty back on July 9 when Justin Krismantis and two others allegedly got into a fight with customers at a Beverly bar. The fight eventually spilled outside.

Some people were trying to break up the fight, including Golden. Prosecutors said Krismantis yelled, "I'm running to my car", and got his gun.

Another man then allegedly fired at Golden and other witnesses, striking the off-duty officer in the back, severing his spine and paralyzing him below the waist.

"It's disturbing to hear the account of what went on that night. And to think that as Danny Golden, the peacemaker, tying to stop the conflict resolved, get the parties apart," O'Shea said.

The family and friends of Golden got a legal victory last month as well. Many wore a shirt saying "Fight like a Golden" a slogan on their shirts as he enetered the courthouse.

"We're just relieved that once again, the court did the right thing and the offender will remain in custody," O'Shea said.

A GoFundMe page for Golden has accumulated more than 11,000 donations, totaling $1.4 million. A judge said that if she is given discretion to release Krismantis on January 1st when the Illinois SAFE-T Act goes into effect, she will deny bond then, too.