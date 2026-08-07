Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday in Illinois

Just over two weeks until more than a million students across Illinois will head back to their classrooms, and this weekend is the start of some back-to-school savings.

From Friday, Aug. 7, until Sunday, Aug. 16, a back-to-school sales tax holiday will reduce sales tax in Illinois by 5%. Illinois retailers will not charge consumers that portion of the tax on clothing up to $125 per item, and other school-related items.

The tax break does not apply to sports equipment like baseball gloves and cleats.

Governor J.B. Pritzer spoke about resurrecting this tax holiday for the first time since 2022.

He expects this tax reduction to bring families $10 million in savings over the next 10 days.

"I'm glad it helped a little bit; something is better than nothing," Shopper and parent Evelyn Harvey said.

The Illinois Department of Revenue said these savings should also appear in your online shopping cart.

"We would encourage all our bordering state families to come to Illinois to do their shopping as well because the relief benefits them as well, should they choose to shop here," Rob Karr, Illinois Retail Merchants Association president, said.

Meanwhile, people who don't have kids in school can take advantage of the tax holiday too — if they want to purchase and donate supplies to give back. The following school supply drives coincide with the tax holiday period:

All these savings come at a time of an important update from Chicago Public Schools. District leaders said the schools will open on August 24, despite budget uncertainties.