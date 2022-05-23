Back porch catches fire at apartment building in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Massive flames engulfed a back porch of an apartment building in Albany Park early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 4524 N. Central Park Ave. The fire broke out on the porch of a three-story building.

Everyone inside got out safely from the apartment building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.