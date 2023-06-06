Extra-alarm fire burning near truck and rail storage yard in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon near a truck and rail storage yard near a pallet facility in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said crews were using multiple hose lines to douse the fire at an intermodal storage yard next to a pallet operation at 50th and Morgan streets.

2-11 Alarm at 50th & Morgan. There are multiple lines on the fire. Area is next to a rail container yard. 0 pic.twitter.com/1ZdHyd8inn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 6, 2023

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from a storage yard for semi-truck trailer beds.

There have been no reports of injuries.