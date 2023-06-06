Watch CBS News
Extra-alarm fire burning near truck and rail storage yard in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon near a truck and rail storage yard near a pallet facility in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said crews were using multiple hose lines to douse the fire at an intermodal storage yard next to a pallet operation at 50th and Morgan streets.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from a storage yard for semi-truck trailer beds.

There have been no reports of injuries.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 1:43 PM

