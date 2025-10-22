Back injury for Bears tight end Cole Kmet could open door for breakout game for Colston Loveland

With a combined 367 yards on the ground in the past two games it's a pretty safe bet the Bears will continue handing off the ball on Sunday against a Ravens defense susceptible against the run.

It should create some opportunities for their talented collection of pass catchers, and this could be a big week for rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

Veteran tight end Cole Kmet was among a handful of key starters held out of practice with injuries on Wednesday, leaving his availability on Sunday in question due to a back injury. If Kmet sits out, it would mean more opportunities for Loveland.

Loveland has been impactful in the run game so far this season, receiving praise from head Coach Ben Johnson for his blocking. But he's yet to break out as a receiving threat, as the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft has just 8 catches for 78 yards on the season.

"I'm not worried about it all. What I'm worried about is winning games, and we've been doing that. Obviously, we've got to get a lot better, and we've got to win these games by more. So that's really the main thing I'm worried about," he said. "I said this earlier, whenever my number's called, I've got to go make a play, and I believe that's going to come. There will be a game where I get my opportunity, so I've just got to make the most of it, continue trusting in it. But I'm having fun out there right now, playing ball with all my guys."

As head coach Ben Johnson put it, the Bears just have to find more completions in general.

Quarterback Caleb Williams completed just 15 of 26 passes against the Saints for 172 yards last week.

"It's a collective thing, but it starts with me, and we've been getting better with on the run, and the efficiency, and then passing-wise, and then in the pocket we've been pretty solid," he said. "We've started hitting on those on the runs. You know, it opens up the offense."

Williams said he's not necessarily focused on spreading the wealth as he tries to lead the Bears to a fifth consecutive win on Sunday in Baltimore.

"It's not on my conscious mind. It's my job to go out there and deliver the ball, and go win the game," he said. "I think the guys understand that, and I think they also understand winning is a lot more fun, and so if they do not get targeted on that drive or that game, I think they're okay with it as long as we win. … Obviously, those guys want the ball, and we always want to get the ball to them whenever we can."

Besides Kmet, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, wide receiver DJ Moore, running back D'Andre Swift, and running back Roschon Johnson all also didn't practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, offensive lineman Braxton Jones, kicker Cairo Santos, and cornerback Nahshon Wright were limited in practice.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing their last two games with a hamstring injury. The consensus at Halas Hall is that the Bears expect Jackson to play, and they are preparing to face the dynamic quarterback on Sunday.