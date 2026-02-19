Watch CBS News
Man who saved baby in stroller blown into Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor didn't know how to swim

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The man who heroically jumped into Lake Michigan to save an 8-month-old baby in a stroller who had been blown into Belmont Harbor doesn't know how to swim.

Chicago police said around 3 p.m. Wednesday a powerful gust of wind sent the stroller with the baby inside into the water.

Lio Cundiff heard the mother's screams and instantly jumped into the water to save the baby, even though he doesn't know how to swim.

"We dipped a couple times," he told CBS News Chicago Thursday from his hospital bed. "There was… there was one moment where I was like, I don't know how much longer I'm gonna hold on, so, like, I just kind of grabbed her hand and just, like, rubbed her hand a little."

Cundiff fought to keep the baby above water until others rushed in to help pull them both to safety.

"Turns out I'm a fighter, I guess," he said when asked what energy took him over in those moments. "Always though I was a runner, I guess not today."

The baby girl was checked out and is doing fine.

Cundiff remains hospitalized Thursday. He is being monitored for a fast heart rate but is expected to be able to go home soon. 

