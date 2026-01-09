Watch CBS News
1-year-old critically injured in fall from Edgewater apartment building

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

A 1-year-old boy was in critical condition after falling from an apartment building on Friday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago.

Police said the boy fell from the 4th floor of a building in the 5800 block of North Sheridan Road.

The boy suffered a head injury, and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

Area 3 detectives were investigating what caused the boy to fall from the apartment building.

