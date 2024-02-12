Ayo Dosunmu scores 29, Bulls post season-high in points to beat Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu had a career-high 29 points and added seven assists to help the Chicago Bulls post a season-high score and beat the Atlanta Hawks 136-126 on Monday night.

DeMar DeRozan also had 29 points and Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Coby White added 20 points and seven assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks off the bench. Bogdanovic had 28 points and Hunter scored 23. Trae Young had 19 points, but was 2 for 10 from 3-point range.

The win kept Chicago two games in front of the Hawks for the No. 9 seed in the East. The Bulls have won both games against Atlanta this season.

The Hawks had won six of their last eight, but they allowed the Bulls to shoot 55.4% from the floor and 46.4% from 3 to slow their momentum as the All-Star break approaches. The Bulls had been averaging 111.5 points per game entering the contest.

The Bulls trailed most of the first half, but closed the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 60-59 lead. Dosunmu had eight points during the run as Chicago scored on five straight possessions.

The Hawks were missing starting center Clint Capela, who will not return until after the All-Star break with a left adductor strain.

Torrey Craig started in place of Alex Caruso, who hurt his foot in Orlando in the Bulls' previous game.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Finish a four-game road trip at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Visit Charlotte on Wednesday night.