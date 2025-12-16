Axe thrown, car stolen during wild road rage incident in Garfield Ridge

An intense road rage incident has gone viral, involving an axe being thrown and a stolen car.

Tom Cunningham and Ewelina Siuta couldn't believe their eyes on Monday afternoon.

"This is insane. I thought it was a Laurel and Hardy movie, honestly. Unfortunately, it was real," Tom said.

Both Siuta and Cunningham are realtors and just left a listing. They were driving on Archer, right next to the white car.

"The pickup truck was tailgating the white car, and eventually the guy from the pickup truck gets out, pretends he has a gun, and starts screaming at the guy in the white car," Siuta said.

She said the white car then reversed into the pickup truck, and that's when she started recording.

Her video captured the moment the driver of the pickup truck pulled next to the driver's side door of the white car, trying to open it.

Cunningham immediately called the police.

"We're at Archer and Meade. There's an accident here. One's in his car, one's out of his car. There's a huge fight going on," Cunningham said in the video in a call with police.

Next, the video shows the pickup truck driver using a metal object, hitting the driver's side door of the white car. The other driver allegedly threw an axe at the other driver, drove off, slamming into the pickup truck.

The incident then escalates further when the driver of the white car got out and hopped into the pickup truck. They tussled while he was in the vehicle, but eventually the other driver sped off with the pickup truck.

"He took off, crashed it, and then got back out and continued fighting the guy," Siuta said.

Shattered glass remained after a jaw-dropping road rage incident on Archer on Monday. It's something Cunningham and Siuta said should have never happened.

Police said they responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle and aggravated battery near Meade and Archer. Cunningham said he debated whether he should step in and try to break it up.

"Tom was like, 'I'm just going to get out and tell them, it's Christmas, guys. There's no reason to act like this.' I'm like, yeah, Tom, not a good idea. Just stay in the car," Siuta said.

"It was too late by then. They were not going to stop," Cunningham said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police did not say if any arrests were made in the incident.