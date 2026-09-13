Avondale Coffee Club holding grand reopening after car crashed into shop

An Avondale coffee shop is holding its grand reopening months after a car crashed into the shop.

In May, a driver hit the front of Avondale Coffee Club, forcing the shop to close the front entrance and limit seating.

After a few months of repairs, the store is hosting a grand reopening party.

The coffee shop will have live music, free ice cream, a small business pop-up, and more.

The party is underway until 3 p.m. this afternoon.