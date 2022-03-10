Avondale church, Waukegan advocacy group each gather supplies for refugees from Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- St. Hyacinth Basilica in Avondale hosted the first of two donation drivers Wednesday night to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The church at 3636 W. Wolfram St. is working with the Polish American Medical Society, and the Legion of Young Polish Women, to get supplies to Ukrainian refuges in Poland.

St. Hyacinth Basilica will hold another donation drive on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also Wednesday, the organization United Giving Hope hosted a survival backpack assembly event in Waukegan for children and their families who have been displaced from Ukraine as refugees.

Organizers for the group work with refugees on the U.S.-Mexico border, and say they know how important the backpacks are. They contain hygiene kits, socks, underwear, and teddy bears for children to hold tightly.

A Ukraine refugee donation event in Waukegan on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. United Giving Hope

