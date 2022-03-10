Watch CBS News

Avondale church, Waukegan advocacy group each gather supplies for refugees from Ukraine

/ CBS Chicago

Avondale church gathers supplies for refugees from Ukraine 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- St. Hyacinth Basilica in Avondale hosted the first of two donation drivers Wednesday night to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The church at 3636 W. Wolfram St. is working with the Polish American Medical Society, and the Legion of Young Polish Women, to get supplies to Ukrainian refuges in Poland.

St. Hyacinth Basilica will hold another donation drive on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also Wednesday, the organization United Giving Hope hosted a survival backpack assembly event in Waukegan for children and their families who have been displaced from Ukraine as refugees.

Organizers for the group work with refugees on the U.S.-Mexico border, and say they know how important the backpacks are. They contain hygiene kits, socks, underwear, and teddy bears for children to hold tightly.

waukeganukrainesupplies1.jpg
A Ukraine refugee donation event in Waukegan on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. United Giving Hope
waukeganukrainesupplies2.jpg
A Ukraine refugee donation event in Waukegan on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. United Giving Hope
waukeganukrainesupplies3.jpg
A Ukraine refugee donation event in Waukegan on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. United Giving Hope

First published on March 9, 2022 / 10:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.