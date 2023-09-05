Avalon Park Elementary School unveiling new playground
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Avalon Park Elementary School is unveiling a new playground Tuesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Tuesday morning to celebrate the construction of the new play set.
The playground features a modern design and includes a soft rubber surface to prevent injuries.
Thee playground was made possible through the school's partnership with Discover Financial Services, the nonprofit Kaboom and other donations.
