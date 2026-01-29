Part of apartment complex in Park Forest, Illinois condemned due to lack of heat

Insufficient heat is just one of many problems residents say they face in a troubled apartment complex in Chicago's south suburbs, where the Village of Park Forest has condemned one of the buildings.

Tenants at the Autumn Ridge Apartments have complained about mold, bug infestations, and a lack of air conditioning in the summer or heat in the winter.

Last week, the village condemned one of the buildings, and on Thursday, some of the tenants of that building moved into another building on the property, which also has many problems.

LaQuita Wright shared photos of flooded hallways in two buildings of the apartment complex where she's lived for two years, and previously had to switch apartments because of black mold.

Thursday was moving day again for her family of four and their dog. Their building was condemned last week because the heat hasn't been working.

Last summer, families at the complex had the opposite problem. Babies had to nap beside fans at full blast because the air conditioning didn't work.

Village Trustee Randall White has fielded complaints in both summer and winter.

He said the best-case scenario is new ownership.

"We're not playing anymore. Something is going to take place, and if I had a perfect wish or a wand, I would press the issue of taking this from them, giving it to someone that can actually put some updates into this facility," White said.

Village officials said they pressured the property owner to provide hotel rooms for displaced residents. The village also said it will follow up on any complaints and will hold the property owners accountable.