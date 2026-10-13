Authorities to shed light on shooting that left man dead at Oakbrook Center Mall last month

A woman was set to appear in court Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting at the Oakbrook Center mall in Chicago's west suburbs last month.

Police said the homicide at the mall involved five people, but only one person is charged — and not with murder.

A 29-year-old Chicago woman named Chance Jamerson was scheduled for her first court appearance around 8 a.m. Tuesday in DuPage County Court in Wheaton.

After a judge hears her case, investigators said they would to discuss Jamerson's role in the shooting, and why she is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, emergency lights flashed everywhere around the mall after a shooting outside forced shoppers to go on a brief lockdown inside.

Police said the chain of events began with a five-person meetup in two separate vehicles in the mall parking lot outside the L.L. Bean store. Some sort of fight broke out, and someone fired shots.

The gunfire killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital with bullet wounds. The man who was killed was identified as Justin Hill, 28, of Dolton.

It was unclear whether Jamerson was that woman who was shot, and nothing has been released about her alleged involvement of what happened.

One car sped away from the shooting scene, and investigators said they tracked it down using license plate readers.

Police took two men and a woman into custody, but later released all three without charges.

Jamerson is now charged with three felony counts of attempted armed robbery.