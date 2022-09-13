Watch CBS News
Australian firm buys two-thirds stake in Chicago Skyway for $2 billion

CHICAGO (CBS) --The Chicago Skyway has a new owner.

The Australian investment group Atlas Arteria agreed to buy a two-third stake of the toll road for $2 billion. It's the third time the lease has changed hands since former Mayor Richard Daley privatized the Skyway back in 2004.

The mayors office called the sale "a big win for the city" that will generate tens of millions of dollars for Chicago taxpayers.

