Extra-alarm fire burning in industrial building in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm blaze in an industrial building in the Austin neighborhood.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, and Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm to help bring in more water resources to contain the flames.

2 11 alarm a fire 4700 block of Lake with a plan 1. 2 11 for more water resources. Truss building pic.twitter.com/WPHuuPH2ZL — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 6, 2023

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire was burning inside an industrial building with a truss roof, which poses a risk to firefighters, as they are prone to failure without warning. Crews were fighting the flames from a defensive posture outside the building, using at least three aerial ladders.

One man was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog that was inside a cage inside the building.

The fire did not appear to be affecting service on the adjacent CTA Green Line, which has a stop at Cicero, just south of the building.

This is a developing story.