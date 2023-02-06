Watch CBS News
Extra-alarm fire burning in industrial building in Austin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm blaze in an industrial building in the Austin neighborhood.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, and Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was elevated to a 2-11 alarm to help bring in more water resources to contain the flames.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the fire was burning inside an industrial building with a truss roof, which poses a risk to firefighters, as they are prone to failure without warning. Crews were fighting the flames from a defensive posture outside the building, using at least three aerial ladders.

One man was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog that was inside a cage inside the building.

The fire did not appear to be affecting service on the adjacent CTA Green Line, which has a stop at Cicero, just south of the building.

This is a developing story.

February 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

