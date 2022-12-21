One person dead in Austin apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a fire in a West Side apartment building Wednesday morning.

Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Kelly Burns said the fire started around 10 a.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the building, and began a search, finding one person dead on the first floor, according to Burns.

Still and box 1623 North Mayfield. Two story brick. We have one fatality. pic.twitter.com/IB9ons3IOo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 21, 2022

One neighbor said the man who died was a Marine veteran in his 70s.

"I was really sad. I've known him since the third grade, and he was super welcoming, and so nice, and he always said hi to me whenever he saw me. He even knew my nephews' names. Yeah, this is really sad," Koya Scott said. "Very nice guy. He would sit in his van every day, and just listen to music."

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

A firefighter was injured during the fire, and was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building had working smoke detectors on both floors.