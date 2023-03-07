2 teens shot, critically injured during shooting inside Austin apartment complex
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in critical condition after a shooting in the Austin neighborhood.
Police say the 15 and 17-year-old boys were standing in the hallway of an apartment complex, in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue, when an unknown man fired shots.
Both teens were hit multiple times.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
