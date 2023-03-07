Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens shot, critically injured during shooting inside Austin apartment complex

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in critical condition after a shooting in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say the 15 and 17-year-old boys were standing in the hallway of an apartment complex, in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue, when an unknown man fired shots. 

Both teens were hit multiple times.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

First published on March 7, 2023 / 5:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.