Aurora opening warming center starting Sunday ahead of frigid temperatures

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week.

It will be available starting Sunday at the Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 N. Broadway.

The center will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Sunday through the morning of Sunday, Feb. 5.

Staff and security guards will also be at the site at all times.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:19 AM

