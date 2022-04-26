Aurora shooting leaves man in critical condition

Watch CBS News

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded in Aurora Monday evening.

Aurora police said the man was shot in the 800 block of Morton Street. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The public was advised to avoid the area as Aurora police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500.

