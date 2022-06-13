Aurora Pride Parade draws hundreds after near cancellation

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- After more than a week of fighting and a near-cancellation, Aurora was finally able to display its LGBTQ pride at its third annual Pride Parade.

The streets of Aurora were lined with rainbows as a stream of floats and community groups marched through Sunday.

The parade was almost canceled after the city revoked its permit over security concerns.

Organizers could not find enough police officers to provide security after asking those officers not to march in their uniforms.

The issue was resolved after the city offered officers triple time to sign up.

Those along the parade route said they were just happy the show could go on.

Notably absent from the event was Aurora mayor and republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin. He said last week he would stay home to show solidarity with his officers.