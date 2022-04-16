Aurora Police Department fires Officer Jonathan Olsen, says he sent threatening voicemails to teen

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Police Department has fired one of its officers after an investigation found he had sent multiple threatening voicemails to a teen.

Officer Jonathan Olsen was fired in connection with a complaint first issued last year.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, a man came to the Aurora Police Department's front desk and said his teenage child had received numerous threatening voicemails on their cellphone.

The phone number from which the calls were coming turned out to be that of a personal phone belonging to an Aurora police officer.

The Aurora police Division of Investigative Services began a full-scale criminal investigation, and the victim and their family signed a complaint against Olsen.

The Aurora police Office of Professional Standards found the complaint sustained, and following review by the bureau commander, the Employee Review Board, the Civilian Review Board, and police Chief Keith Cross, Olsen was fired.

"It is crystal clear that Jonathan Olsen violated the law and traumatized several people with his actions," Chief Cross said in a news release. "Our officers are held to a very high standard and must be held accountable for their actions," Cross said. "His conduct was detrimental to the department as a whole and his credibility as a police officer."

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin has decided that criminal charges are not being filed against Olsen.

Olsen was also fired in 2017 by then-Aurora police Chief Kristen Ziman for violating departmental policy. Olsen appealed to an arbitrator, who found the city had proven its allegations of serious misconduct against him, but still reduced his penalty to a 60-day suspension – after which he was reinstated.

We found Olsen made the news in 2019 for rescuing a skunk.