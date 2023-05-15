Aurora city leaders honored fallen cops during Peace Officers Memorial Day
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
City leaders in Aurora are honoring recently fallen officers.
In January 2022, Officer Brian Shields and Sergeant Kenneth Thurman died from COVID-19.
Both Shields and Kenneth were 51 years old.
Several Aurora police officers gathered to lay wreaths honoring the department's fallen members.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.