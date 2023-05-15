Watch CBS News
Aurora city leaders honored fallen cops during Peace Officers Memorial Day

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

City leaders in Aurora are honoring recently fallen officers.

In January 2022, Officer Brian Shields and Sergeant Kenneth Thurman died from COVID-19.

Both Shields and Kenneth were 51 years old.

Several Aurora police officers gathered to lay wreaths honoring the department's fallen members.

