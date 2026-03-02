Student pilot crashes at Aurora Municipal Airport while practicing landings but not hurt, police say

A student pilot's hard landing drew a police response to Aurora Municipal Airport Monday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said that at about 12:15 p.m. they were called about a crash at the small airport.

Upon responding, officers learned a student pilot had been practicing landing and came down too hard on the runway.

Aurora police said the student pilot was the only one on the plane at the time; their instructor was observing from the ground. No injuries were reported.

The landing did cause minor damage to the plane and one runway was affected, police said, but the airport overall remained open and operational during the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration also responded after the crash and is investigating.