Aurora man pleads guilty in deadly 2022 stabbing of his mother, sentenced to 38 years in prison

An Aurora man will spend 38 years in prison following a guilty plea in the fatal stabbing of his mother back in 2022, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Abel Quinones-Herstad, 23, was charged with first-degree murder of Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon.

The office said on July 14, 2022, without lawful justification and with intent to kill, Quinones-Herstad stabbed Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, multiple times with a knife, killing her. An autopsy indicated that she was stabbed 26 times.

They said that he then traveled to his brother's home in Wisconsin, where he stated that he had done something bad to their mother and could not go back.

The Aurora Police Department was contacted to conduct a welfare check at Gonzalez-Alarcon's home on the 00-99 block of Jackson Place.

The next day, Aurora police officers responded to her home and found her body inside a closet. A knife was recovered from beneath a rug in the living room, the office said.

Quinones-Herstad was taken into custody in Wisconsin by the West Allis police.

He will have to serve the full 38-year sentence. He was credited with 1,243 days served in the Kane County jail.