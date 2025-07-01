Aurora, Illinois, police officer to be honored for lifesaving efforts

Aurora, Illinois, police officer to be honored for heroic efforts

Aurora, Illinois, police officer to be honored for heroic efforts

Aurora, Illinois, police officer to be honored for heroic efforts

An Aurora, Illinois, police officer was to be honored Tuesday night for two heroic events from last year.

Officer Gerardo Chaidez was set to be recognized Tuesday evening by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police at an Aurora City Council meeting.

On Jan. 19, 2024, Chaidez was dispatched to call of a dog attacking a girl. Upon arriving, he knew he had to stop the brutal attack immediately.

Chaidez shot the dog three dimes, and then immediately began to render aid to the girl, the City of Aurora said. A tourniquet was placed on her arm, which was almost completely severed in the attack.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Chaidez was on vacation in Texas, and happened to witness a motorcycle crash while traveling on Highway 20 outside Colorado City, Texas. The motorcyclist struck a guard rail, and the victim's leg was torn completely off.

Chaidez quickly pulled over, dragged the victim out of the lane of traffic on the busy highway, removed his own shirt to apply pressure, and then improvised a tourniquet when he was given a belt, the City of Aurora said.

Chaidez has already received an award in Texas.

City of Aurora