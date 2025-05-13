Watch CBS News
Newly elected Aurora, Illinois, Mayor John Laesch to be sworn into office

Todd Feurer
New leaders are being sworn into office Tuesday night in Aurora, Illinois, including incoming Mayor John Laesch.

Laesch, who previously served as alderman-at-large, defeated outgoing Mayor Richard Irvin in last month's election with 53% of the vote.

He campaigned on lowering debt in the city, investing in green energy, and improving infrastructure.

Laesch and seven aldermen will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre. That includes 29-year-old Keith Larson, the youngest person ever elected to the aurora city council.

City officials said, for the first time in Aurora history, one-third of the city council will be Latinos.

