Aurora, Illinois, honors high school student who earned perfect ACT score

The City of Aurora, Illinois, this week celebrated a high school student who did something only 0.25% of students are able to pull off.

Alexandra Jurado, a junior at Rosary College Prep, was honored at an Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday night for earning a perfect score on The ACT this past spring.

The perfect score, a 36, is a composite measurement of the average of English, mathematics, and reading test scores.

Alexandra is the first Rosary student since 2009 to record a perfect ACT score.

Nationwide, nearly 1.38 million students who graduated from high school in 2025 completed the ACT exam, and of those, only 2,958 got a 36.

"This is such an amazing honor for Alexandra," Aurora Mayor John Laesch said in a news release. "Her hard work in the classroom, along with her remarkable test performance, makes the City of Aurora very proud."

Alexandra is also a member of the math team, the Mu Alpha Theta honor society, and the student ambassador team, and is involved with tennis, softball, cheer on the basketball sidelines, the Marmion-Rosary band, and Dominican preaching.