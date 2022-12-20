Watch CBS News
Aurora police officers to be honored for rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police officers in west suburban Aurora are being honored for saving a 9-year-old boy from drowning in a frozen pond.

Tyshaun LaFlore was trying to retrieve his football from the pond at the Fox Pointe apartment complex on the day before Thanksgiving, when he fell through the ice.

Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund and his partner rescued both LaFlore and a neighbor who went in after the boy. Soderlund tied a rope around his waist and dove into the dangerously cold and deep water to get to them.

"They were pretty far out there - and obviously, they weren't making any way of getting closer to the shore," Soderlund said last month. "That adrenaline dump that goes on in a situation like that - I don't remember the cold at all." 

An award ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Aurora City Hall.

