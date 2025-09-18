Video shows dog leading Aurora police to his leash during rescue from house fire

Dog leads police officer to his leash during rescue from house fire

Dog leads police officer to his leash during rescue from house fire

Dog leads police officer to his leash during rescue from house fire

Police body camera video shows a family's dog leading an officer to his leash while being rescued from a house fire last week in Aurora in Chicago's western suburbs.

Aurora police officer Michael Ely and his partner broke down the door of a burning home in the 2000 block of Whitehall Court on Sept. 11. Once inside, they looked around and found the family's Staffordshire terrier, Oakley, behind a gate.

At first, Oakley seemed to resist Ely's efforts to help, appearing to run away from the officer. It turned out he was showing the officer something very important – his leash.

"He ran right to that leash and kind of looked up at it, and I'm like, 'Okay, buddy. We'll put your leash on if that makes you feel better," Ely said. "As soon as I put the leash on, he took off on me."

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Video of the rescue has now been viewed by millions of people across the country.

Ely said he's surprised by his sudden viral fame. He said if he's learned anything from the experience, it's to keep a leash at both the front and back door for his family's dog, in case they ever have to make a break for it.

Oakley's family said they are forever grateful to the officers for saving him from the fire.