Police release video of dog rescued from house fire in Aurora, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Aurora police released video on Monday of a dog being rescued during a house fire in the western suburb last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, just before 1 p.m., Aurora police and fire crews responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Whitehall Court, where flames were coming from the rear of the home.

Two officers entered the home after forcing entry to search for occupants. During their search, one of the officers found and safely rescued a dog named Oakley.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigation into the fire indicated that it originated in the attic. Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

The home remains habitable, but officials said the homeowners were advised to stay elsewhere as a temporary precaution.

The owners said they're forever grateful to the officers for saving their dog.

