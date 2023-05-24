Aunt of Waukegan student arrested for punching another student in the face

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The aunt of a Waukegan student is charged with battery after she went to the school and punched another child in the face.

Waukegan police said it happened Tuesday, May 23 around 7:00 a.m. at John Lewis Middle School.

Police said the student's aunt, 29-year-old Angel Terry and another man went to see a student about "a previous altercation with her niece."

Staff at the school tried to stop the suspects from going in, but were hit in the process. Police said Terry punched the student in the face. The man involved hit a staff member and a teacher before leaving. Both fled in a blue Nissan before police caught up with them.

Terry was arrested at the scene but police said she refused to cooperate. She was charged with aggravated battery to a school employee and battery with bodily harm.

Waukegan Police Department

Terry is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The man is not in custody.

The Waukegan Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and asks if anyone has any information to call the tip line at 847-360-9001 or by calling the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.