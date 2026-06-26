Auburn Gresham shooting victim Marcus Chatman remembered on 15th birthday

Loved ones of a teen who was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham last week honored his member with a vigil and balloon release on what would have been his 15th birthday.

Marcus Chatman was shot and killed on Thursday, June 18, near 80th and Carpenter. The young football player's mother said her son was shot in the back and killed by a group he believed were his friends.

Marcus played in the Midwest Hawks youth football league from ages 6 to 13, when he aged out.

So far, Chicago police have not made any arrests in his shooting death.