Man rescued, child injured in apartment fire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters rushed to get people out of a burning apartment building Wednesday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The fire started around 7:20 a.m. in a 3-story apartment building at 79th and Racine.

Paramedics took a child to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Firefighters also rescued a man from a 3rd floor window.

The man said he tried to get out on his own, but couldn't see through the smoke.

"I heard the smoke alarm in the building saying, 'fire, fire, fire,' but I couldn't walk down the hallway because it was thick and covered up in smoke. So I had to stand by the window and wait for the good Fire Department of Chicago to help me out," Charles Okeke said.

That man said he was fine and refused medical attention at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.