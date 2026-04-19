Man sought for attempting to sexually assault woman on CTA Blue Line train

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said attempted to sexually assault a rider on a CTA Blue Line train on Saturday.

It happened on the train between Cicero Avenue and Austin Avenue. The time of the incident was not released.

Police said a woman was traveling westbound on the train when the suspect approached her while touching himself and making sexual comments. He then attacked and attempted to assault the victim sexually.

Police said the suspect exited the train at the Austin Avenue stop and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 40 and 49 years old, standing at 5-foot-6, with a medium build, short black hair, a full beard, and last seen wearing a black jacket unzipped, a plain white t-shirt, dark jeans with red and blue bandanas hanging out of the rear pockets, and white gym shoes.

Chicago police are searching for the man above accused of an attempted sexual assault on a CTA Blue Line train. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK222502.