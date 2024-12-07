Suspect shot and killed with own gun during robbery attempt on Chicago's South Side

Would-be robber shot and killed with own gun on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A would-be robber was shot and killed with his own gun Saturday afternoon during a struggle with his intended victim on the South Side.

Police said, around 2:50 p.m., a 43-year-old man was working outside in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the dividing line between West Englewood and Back of the Yards, when a gunman walked up and demanded his belongings.

The two then struggled over the would-be robber's gun, and the suspect was shot in his torso. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one was in custody Saturday evening. Area 1 detectives were investigating.