Man shot during attempted robbery inside Near South Side apartment

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was sht during an attempted robbery that led to a SWAT situation on the Near South Side. 

Police said a 27-year-old man was inside a 14th floor apartment, near 13th Street and Wabash Avenue, when he was shot by someone trying to rob him. 

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition and a SWAT team searched the apartment. They cleared and secured the building, but did not find the shooter. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 5:09 AM

