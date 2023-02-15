Man shot during attempted robbery inside Near South Side apartment
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was sht during an attempted robbery that led to a SWAT situation on the Near South Side.
Police said a 27-year-old man was inside a 14th floor apartment, near 13th Street and Wabash Avenue, when he was shot by someone trying to rob him.
The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition and a SWAT team searched the apartment. They cleared and secured the building, but did not find the shooter.
