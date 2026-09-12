Man sought in attempted luring of teen girl on Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a man they say attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl from a bus stop in Portage Park Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road.

CPD says the girl was waiting at the bus stop when a black Cadillac SUV driven by an unknown man pulled up. Police said the man then gestured for the girl to get inside the vehicle.

The victim told police the same vehicle circled the block five times before leaving in an unknown direction.

CPD described the suspect as a white man between 20 and 30 years of age, with blue eyes, forearm tattoos, and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt.

CPD says a man in a black Cadillac SUV attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl from a bus stop Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. JK407955.