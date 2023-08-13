Police issue alert after man tried to lure teen, child from school playground in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after a man attempted to lure a 16-year-old girl and her 6-year-old nephew from a school playground in Humboldt Park Saturday.

The incident happened between 3:30 and 4:10 p.m. in the west playground area of Brian Piccolo Elementary School, located in the 1000 block of North Keeler Avenue.

Police say the girl and boy were in the playground when a Hispanic man approached them speaking Spanish, which the victim could not understand. He began making a gesture to move to another area of the playground that was more secluded.

The offender then fled southbound on Kildare Avenue.

He was described to be in his late 30s to early 40s years of age between 5 feet 2 and 5 feet 5 with a medium to heavy build with his hair worn in a fade with shiny hair styled to the side. The offender was wearing a red/pink long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at 312-746-8251.