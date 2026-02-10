Attempted break-in at Bensenville gas station foiled by Elmhurst police officer

An attempted break-in by two masked thieves at a Bensenville gas station was caught on camera before being foiled by police.

Video from the Marathon Gas Staton in the 600 block of North York Road captured two masked would-be thieves get out of a Ford F-150 truck and start smashing the front door of the gas station's convenience store.

An Elmhurst police officer spotted them quickly, so they drove away.

Bensenville police confirmed they are investigating the incident, but said they did not have any further information about a suspect.



The two would-be thieves got away. No one is currently in custody.