Chicago police search for attacker who robbed, beat man on CTA Red Line at North/Clybourn

Chicago police on Wednesday issued a community alert about an attack and robbery that spilled from a CTA Red Line train onto a station platform this past weekend.

Police said at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the robber came up to a 23-year-old passenger on the train at the North/Clybourn station on the Near North Side, and yelled profanities at the passenger before punching him and taking his personal property, police said.

The victim followed the robber off the train into the station, at which point the robber took more of the victim's belongings and struck him again, causing minor injuries, police said.

The robber then ran off.

The robber was described as a Black male between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 to 190 pounds, with a thin mustache. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, a baseball hat, a camouflage balaclava mask, a dark leather jacket with a light-colored fur lining, light-colored jeans, and white gym shoes with a dark stripe on the side, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call Chicago police Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK126702.